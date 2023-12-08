PM Modi throws open Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit

New Delhi, Dec 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' being held at Forest Research Institute in Dehradun.

Addressing the gathering which included prominent industrialists, the Prime Minister expressed happiness for being in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and recalled his statement about the third decade of the century being the decade of Uttrakhand which he said was being realised on the ground.

Referring to the investors present on the occasion as the heavyweights of the industry, the Prime Minister drew the analogy of a SWOT analysis carried out by the multinationals and emphasized performing this exercise on the nation. He highlighted that the results of the SWOT analysis will indicate an abundance of aspirations, hope, self-confidence, innovation and opportunities in the country.

PM Modi also mentioned the indicators of policy-driven governance and the resolve of the citizens for political stability. “Aspirational India desires a stable government rather than instability”, the Prime Minister said as he threw light on the recently concluded Assembly Elections and underlined that the people voted based on good governance and its track record.

The Prime Minister highlighted the country's capability to move forward at a record pace irrespective of the COVID pandemic and the unstable geo-political scenario.

The Prime Minister said the benefits of a double-engine government were visible in the state. While the state government is working keeping in mind the local realities, the Government of India is making unprecedented investments in Uttrakhand.

Both levels of government are augmenting each other's efforts. Referring to the work going from rural areas to Char Dham, the Prime Minister said that the day is not far when the distance between Delhi-Dehradun will be reduced to two and half hours worth of travel.

"Dehradun and Pantnagar airport extension will strengthen air connectivity. Heli-taxi services are being expanded in the state and rail connectivity is being strengthened. All this is creating new opportunities for agriculture, industry, logistics, storage, tourism and hospitality," he added.

Throwing light on the tourism sector of Uttarakhand which has reaped the benefits of the double-engine government, the Prime Minister noted the enthusiasm of people around the world as well as the country to visit India.

He underlined that Uttarakhand which encompasses nature, culture and heritage is going to emerge as a brand. He stressed the investors to make it a priority to explore and create opportunities in the Yoga, Ayurveda, Teertha and adventure sports sectors.

PM Modi appealed to the rich, the affluent and the youth of the country to initiate the movement 'Wed in India' along the lines of 'Make in India'. He requested them to perform and organiSe at least one marriage ceremony in Uttarakhand in the next five years.

"Even if 5000 weddings take place in one year in Uttarakhand, a new infrastructure will come into place and transform the state into a wedding destination for the world”, the Prime Minister said highlighting India’s potential to achieve any resolve that it takes.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Uttarakhand Government for launching the House of Himalayas brand and called it an innovative effort to take the local products of Uttarakhand to foreign markets. "House of Himalayas further strengthens our concept of Vocal for Local and Local for Global," Modi said.

He noted that products from every district and block of India have the potential to become global. He gave the example of expensive clay utensils being made and presented in special ways in foreign countries.

The Prime Minister said that there is a need to come out of the mentality of cheap exports and prioritising capacity building. He mentioned a Rs 15 lakh crore import bill for petroleum and a Rs 4 lakh crore import bill for coal. He elaborated on the efforts to reduce the import of pulses and oilseeds as even today India imports Rs 15,000 crore worth of pulses.

"India is going to become the third largest economy in the world in the next few years," he stated as he credited the combination of stable government, a supportive policy system, mentality of reform and transform and confidence in development.

"This is the time, the right time. This is India's time," the Prime Minister said as he appealed to the investors to walk with Uttarakhand and participate in its development journey.

Prominent industrialists who spoke on the occasion included Pranav Adani, Director Adani Group and Managing Director (Agro, Oil & Gas), Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW, Sanjiv Puri, Managing director of ITC, Founder of Patanjali and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, R Dinesh, Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions and Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO of Emaar India.

