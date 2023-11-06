PM Modi to address 'BC Atma Gourva Sabha' meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 6 BJP’s campaign for the Telangana Assembly elections is expected to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address a public meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

He will address 'BC Atma Gourva Sabha' (BC self-respect meeting) at the LB Stadium. This will be the first public meeting to be addressed by the Prime Minister after the announcement of polls.

The BJP has promised that if voted to power in Telangana, it will makea leader from the backward classes the chief minister.

BJP state president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy along with party incharge for Telangana Tarun Chugh, MP K. Laxman and other party leaders on Monday visited the LB Stadium to review the arrangements for the public meeting.

Addressing a public meeting at Suryapet on October 27,Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that if BJP is voted to power in Telangana, a leader from backward classes will be made the chief minister.

The Prime Minister had addressed public meetings in Telangana on October 1 and 3. These meetings at Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad were held on the occasion of inauguration or laying of foundation stones of various development projects.

With Tuesday’s public meeting, the BJP is hoping to step up its election campaign with a focus on the BC leader as the chief minister.

PM Modi is likely to address another public meeting in Hyderabad on November 11. Kishan Reddy said BJP national President J. P. Nadda, several Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and senior leaders of the party will participate in the campaign.

Elections for the 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 30.

The BJP has so far announced candidates for 88 seats. These include three out of four sitting Lok Sabha MPs from the state.

There is still no clarity if the BJP will have an electoral alliance with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor Pawan Kalyan.

The JSP leaders have already expressed their intention to contest 32 seats. Last month, Pawan Kalyan had called on Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the alliance. Kishan Reddy was also present during the meeting.

