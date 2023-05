PM Modi to Address BJP Poll Rallies in State from Nov 5-9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP’s election rallies in Himachal Pradesh from November 5-9, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Thursday.As per tentative programme, the prime minister will address rallies in Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi, he said.

Kashyap said BJP chief J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Smriti Irani, party spokesperson Sambit Patra and several other prominent leaders will also address election meetings in various parts of the state.