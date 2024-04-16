PM Modi to address election rally in Agartala on Wednesday

Agartala, April 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala on Wednesday, the last day of the campaign for the first phase of the 7-phase Lok Sabha election.

Tripura BJP Spokesman Subrata Chakraborty said that Prime Minister Modi would address an election rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.

The Prime Minister will visit Tripura on Wednesday after campaigning in Assam.

Former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP candidate for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat Biplab Kumar Deb said that the Prime Minister’s election rally would be a “historic one”.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Tripura's capital city Agartala and its outskirts in view of the Prime Minister’s visit.

The West Tripura district administration has also declared a ‘no-fly zone’ and ‘red zone’ over the entire city and its outskirts.

Restrictions on traffic in the city and its outskirts have also been put in place.

Deb, who is also BJP’s sitting Rajya Sabha member is contesting in the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat against Tripura state Congress President Asish Kumar Saha.

Nine candidates are contesting in the Tripura West parliamentary constituency.

