PM Modi to address GST Utsav public meeting in Andhra Pradesh on Oct 16

Amaravati, Oct 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on October 16 as part of the state government’s GST Utsav.

The Prime Minister, along with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, will address the public meeting at Orvakallu.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit during which he will offer prayers at the Srisailam temple.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, BC Janardhan Reddy, Anagani and Kandula Durgesh participated in the review meeting at the State Secretariat.

Senior officials of various departments, including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, participated.

The TDP-led NDA government hopes to make the Prime Minister's visit to Kurnool and Nandyal districts a success, surpassing the programmes attended by him in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam earlier.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will have darshan of Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy. After that, he will address a public meeting to be held in Nannur, Orvakallu mandal, Kurnool district.

The state government had passed a resolution in the Assembly last month, welcoming the GST-2.0 reforms brought by the Centre.

It has also undertaken a campaign from Dussehra to Diwali in the name of GST Reforms Utsav. The public meeting in the Kurnool district is part of the awareness campaign.

The state government is taking steps to make the public meeting a huge success.

The Chief Minister directed officials to take into account the weather conditions during the Prime Minister's visit and make appropriate arrangements.

The Chief Minister has ordered that arrangements should be made without any inconvenience for people coming to the Prime Minister's meeting.

Chandrababu Naidu had earlier decided to discuss with the Prime Minister the plans for the development of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam.

A meeting held on October 5, chaired by the Chief Minister, decided to request the Centre to allocate 2,000 hectares of forest land for the temple’s development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor