PM Modi to address inaugural session of First All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the First All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet at Vigyan Bhawan on Saturday at 10 am.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the first-ever national level meeting of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) is being organised from 30-31 July 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The meeting will deliberate on the creation of an integrated procedure in order to bring homogeneity and synchronisation across DLSAs.

There are a total of 676 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) in the country. They are headed by the District Judge who acts as Chairman of the authority. Through DLSAs and State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs), various legal aid and awareness programmes are implemented by NALSA.

The DLSAs also contribute towards reducing the burden on courts by regulating the Lok Adalats conducted by NALSA.

( With inputs from ANI )

