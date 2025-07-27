PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today

New Delhi, July 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday through the 124th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The broadcast will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will be aired on All India Radio, Doordarshan, and various digital platforms.

The programme continues to serve as a direct communication channel between the Prime Minister and the citizens, touching upon a wide range of topics concerning society, innovation, and nation-building.

In this edition, PM Modi is expected to share his thoughts on matters of national interest, public welfare, and citizen participation.

As in previous episodes, the content of the programme is based on ideas, suggestions, and stories shared by people from across the country through platforms such as MyGov and the NaMo App.

Over the years, Mann Ki Baat has emerged as a platform for highlighting inspiring grassroots-level efforts and encouraging civic engagement in various developmental and social causes.

Since its inception in October 2014, Mann Ki Baat has been instrumental in raising awareness about key issues such as cleanliness, environmental conservation, digital literacy, and women empowerment, often sparking mass movements driven by citizen participation.

The 124th episode is expected to continue this legacy, bringing to light the positive efforts of individuals and communities across India.

Meanwhile, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda will listen to Mann Ki Baat with party workers at a special gathering in New Delhi. The programme will be held at the C-Block Club in Defence Colony at 10:55 a.m., where Nadda will be joined by local booth-level workers.

The BJP has institutionalised the practice of listening to Mann Ki Baat collectively at the grassroots level, turning it into a regular organisational activity that fosters direct engagement between party workers and the Prime Minister’s message.

This tradition has been followed consistently over the years and serves as both a public outreach initiative and a forum for dialogue among workers, reinforcing the party’s commitment to ensuring that the Prime Minister’s vision and communication reach even the smallest organisational units across the country.

