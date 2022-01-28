PM Modi to address NCC Rally at Cariappa Ground today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital today at around 12 Noon.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the Rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on 28 January every year.

At the event, Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents and also witness the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes. The best cadets will receive a medal and baton from the Prime Minister, said the statement.

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday in the year when the country is celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

( With inputs from ANI )

