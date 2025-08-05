PM Modi to address NDA parliamentary party meeting today

New Delhi, Aug 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, marking the first such gathering during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The high-stakes meeting, being held in the Parliament complex, will see the participation of all Members of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partners. Attendance has been made mandatory for all NDA MPs.

This NDA Parliamentary Party meeting comes at a crucial juncture, just two days ahead of the opening of nominations for the Vice-President’s election, scheduled to begin on August 7.

With the NDA holding a clear majority in the electoral college, the selection of its Vice-Presidential candidate is anticipated to be a formality. However, the alliance is expected to finalise and announce its nominee by August 21, the last date for filing nominations, aligning with the end of the current session.

PM Modi will be honoured during the meeting, particularly for the success of Operation Sindoor, a counter-terrorism mission launched in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The Prime Minister’s address is expected to address this critical operation, the nation's security challenges, and several ongoing political issues that are dominating parliamentary discourse.

The Monsoon Session has largely been disrupted so far, with the Opposition staging continuous protests, particularly over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Opposition alleges that the revision exercise is politically motivated and biased in favour of the ruling party.

PM Modi is also expected to respond to these accusations, reaffirm the government’s stance on the electoral process, and lay out the NDA’s legislative priorities for the remainder of the session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor