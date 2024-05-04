PM Modi to address rally in Bihar's Darbhanga today

Patna, May 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday.

The elections in the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the fourth phase on May 13. Sitting BJP MP Gopal Jee Thakur is in the fray here against RJD candidate Lalit Kumar Yadav.

Apart from Darbhanga, the Prime Minister will also aim for the Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha seat of Mithilanchal region. The voting here is scheduled to be held in the third phase on May 7.

After landing at Darbhanga airport on Saturday afternoon, PM Modi will be heading straight to Raj Ground where he will address the rally at 2 p.m. On the occasion, top leaders of the Bihar BJP will be present.

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi is frequently visiting Bihar to campaign for the party candidates. Earlier, the PM had addressed rallies in Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, Purnea, Munger and Araria Lok Sabha constituencies.

The voting for nine of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies was completed in the first two phases.

