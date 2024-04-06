PM Modi to address rally in Pushkar today in support of Nagaur, Ajmer LS candidates

Jaipur, April 6 Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will hold a public meeting in Pushkar on Saturday afternoon, in support of BJP candidates from the Ajmer and Nagaur Lok Sabha seats.

While in Ajmer, sitting MP Bhagirath Choudhary is contesting against Congress candidate Ramchandra Choudhary, in Nagaur it is the BJP’s Jyoti Mirdha taking on the Congress-RLP alliance candidate Hanuman Beniwal.

Interestingly, both Bhagirath and Jyoti had lost the Assembly elections, yet the BJP has given them tickets for the Lok Sabha elections.

With this rally, PM Modi will tap into the farmer voter base in Pushkar as both these candidates belong to the Jat community.

The PM will address the BJP's huge ‘Vijay Shankhnad Sabha’ in temple town Pushkar on Saturday, said BJP state General Secretary, Shravan Singh Bagri.

Veteran BJP leaders, officials and public representatives will also be present at the rally.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor