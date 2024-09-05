PM Modi to address three election rallies in J&K, says BJP leader

Srinagar, Sep 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in J&K, said BJP's J&K general secretary Ashok Koul on Thursday.

Koul told local reporters here that PM Modi will address two rallies in the Jammu division and one in Kashmir. He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP poll manifesto in Jammu on September 6 and would be here on a two-day visit.

The BJP UT general secretary said Amit Shah could also visit the Valley during his Friday visit to J&K.

He said BJP candidates filed their nomination papers in Srinagar on Wednesday and many people turned out in their support.

“People of Kashmir have faith in Narendra Modi-led government and they will support the BJP during the ongoing Assembly elections,” Koul said.

BJP sources said PM Modi’s rally is likely to be held in the Doda district which has been witness to terrorist attacks in the recent past.

“To highlight infrastructure, security and tourism development that took place during the last ten years in J&K, the party needs a great charismatic leader and crowd puller like the PM,” sources said.

BJP is fighting the J&K Assembly elections without any alliance. The party's J&K president, Ravinder Raina has said the BJP might support some independents depending upon the situation on the ground in some constituencies of the Valley.

Congress and the National Conference (NC) have forged a pre-poll alliance to give the BJP a united fight. The NC is fielding candidates on 52 seats and the Congress on 31 seats while both parties have left two seats, one for the CPI(M) in the Valley and the other for the Panthers Party in the Jammu division.

On five seats of Nagrota, Banihal, Doda and Bhaderwah in the Jammu division and Sopore in the Valley, both NC and Congress will field candidates to engage in what the alliance calls a ‘friendly contest’.

J&K has 90 Assembly seats, 47 in the Valley and 43 in the Jammu division. Out of these, nine are ST seats and seven are SC reserved seats.

