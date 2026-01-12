PM Modi to address Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue today on National Youth Day

New Delhi, Jan 12 On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and National Youth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the concluding session of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Moday.

The programme will witness direct interaction between the Prime Minister and around 3,000 young participants, including international youth representatives.

The dialogue brings together young leaders from across the country who have actively engaged in discussions over the past few days. During the concluding session, selected participants will make their final presentations before the Prime Minister on ten key themes, offering actionable suggestions on issues of national importance. These include youth education, technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, social development, and governance, reflecting the aspirations and ideas of India’s next generation.

Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Modi expressed his excitement about addressing the youth. In a post on social media platform X, he said, “Our youth, filled with incredible enthusiasm and unmatched passion, are committed to building a strong and prosperous nation.” He added that he is looking forward to interacting with young leaders from across the country at the dialogue today.

The Prime Minister emphasised that India’s youth, with their unparalleled energy, innovation, and dedication, are the driving force behind the nation’s progress. He noted that the dialogue provides a meaningful platform for young leaders from diverse backgrounds to exchange ideas, share aspirations, and actively contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi also shared a post by Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, who welcomed thousands of young participants arriving in the national capital. “Sashakt Yuva, Viksit Bharat! Three thousand energetic youth from across the country have reached Delhi for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue,” Mandaviya wrote.

He further stated that this vibrant youth power, inspired by India’s rich cultural heritage, is prepared to present its vision for a developed India before the Prime Minister.

Building on the success of its first edition, the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, held from January 9 to 12, has introduced new initiatives, including ‘Design for Bharat’ and ‘Tech for Viksit Bharat’, which expand discussions to technology-driven solutions and innovation. The participation of the Indian youth diaspora has added a valuable global perspective.

Concluding today on National Youth Day, the dialogue aims to go beyond discussion and evolve into a movement, inspiring young Indians to lead with confidence, address national challenges, and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

