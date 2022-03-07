PM Modi to address webinar on 'positive implementation of Union Budget 2022' tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on the positive implementation of Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.

The Government of India is organising a series of webinars across various sectors to facilitate the efficient implementation of announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2022.

According to Centre, the webinar series is bringing experts from the public and private sectors, academia, and industry, on a single platform, to ideate on implementation strategies across sectors.

( With inputs from ANI )

