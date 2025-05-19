PM Modi to attend celebration of Ahilyabai Holkar's birth centenary during MP visit on May 31

Bhopal, May 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Madhya Pradesh on May 31 to participate in a special event dedicated to women empowerment, highlighting the legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar, who was known for her progressive governance and social reforms.

The Prime Minister will visit Bhopal and, as part of the celebrations, he is expected to virtually inaugurate the Indore Metro, which will initially operate between Gandhi Nagar and Station Number 3 on the “Priority Corridor.” However, the date for its commercial launch is yet to be finalised.

The Madhya Pradesh government is already observing a grand celebration on May 31, marking the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, one of India's most revered rulers.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav convened a high-level meeting on Monday and reviewed the preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit and provided necessary directives.

The Chief Minister’s office shared updates on social media, confirming that the event will take place at Samatva Bhavan in Bhopal. In a post on X, his office wrote, “Chief Minister Dr Yadav reviewed the preparations for the proposed arrival of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in Bhopal on May 31 at Samatva Bhavan in the Chief Minister's residence and gave necessary guidelines.”

For the first time in several years, Madhya Pradesh will hold its cabinet meeting in Indore at palatial Rajwada, the historic seat of the Holkar dynasty. The programme will showcase various initiatives launched by the central and state governments to uplift women, reflecting the spirit of Ahilyabai’s rule, which emphasised justice, welfare, and inclusivity.

Ahilyabai Holkar governed the Malwa kingdom from 1767 to 1795 and earned recognition for her outstanding leadership. She took charge of military campaigns, advocated for the rights of widows by supporting their remarriage, and played a key role in constructing and preserving sacred sites throughout India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a state-wide campaign from May 21 to May 31 to honour Ahilyabai’s contributions. Party leaders and workers will engage with the public, discussing her visionary governance, social reforms, and cultural revival. Ahilyabai’s legacy as a ruler who championed inclusive development and religious harmony will be highlighted, alongside the government’s commitment to preserving heritage while fostering progress.

The celebrations will not only pay tribute to Ahilyabai’s remarkable life but also serve as a platform to reinforce the ideals of governance and empowerment that she embodied. Through various events and discussions, her enduring influence on Indian society will be remembered and honoured, the chief minister said in a programme recently.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor