PM Modi to attend Christmas celebrations hosted by Catholic Bishops' Conference of India tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Christmas celebrations organised by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) at the CBCI Centre in New Delhi at 6.30 p.m. on Monday - marking a historic occasion as it will be the first time a Prime Minister will be present at the festive event at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in the country.

During the event, PM Modi is expected to interact with key leaders from the Christian community, including Cardinals, Bishops, and prominent lay figures. His presence highlights the government's commitment to fostering inclusive cultural dialogue and strengthening relations with the Christian community, a PMO statement said.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, established in 1944, is a significant body that represents the interests of Catholics across India. It plays a crucial role in promoting faith-based initiatives and addressing social issues affecting the community.

Earlier this week, on December 19, PM Modi attended another Christmas celebration at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian. There, he engaged with eminent members of the Christian community, underscoring the spirit of inclusivity and celebration. In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi shared: "Attended the Christmas celebrations at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian Ji. Also interacted with eminent members of the Christian community @GeorgekurianBjp."

Kurian, who hails from Kerala, was inducted into the Union Cabinet on June 9, and his ministerial appointment is seen as an outreach to the Christian community. A long-time BJP leader, Kurian is well-known for his calm demeanour and his extensive involvement in various capacities within the party.

Christmas holds great religious and cultural significance for Christians, as it marks the birth of Jesus Christ, revered for his teachings of love, sacrifice, and compassion. The occasion is commemorated with religious services, prayers, and carol singing, reflecting on the spiritual message of hope and humanity’s transformation through Christ’s sacrifice.

