PM Modi to attend grand event marking first anniversary of BJP govt in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a grand event scheduled to be held at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar here on June 20 to celebrate the first anniversary of the BJP Government in Odisha.

“The state government is completing one year in office, and the central government is also celebrating 11 years of successful governance. A mega event will be held at the Janata Madan tentatively at 3 p.m. on June 20, which will be attended by PM Modi. The Prime Minister will be accorded a grand welcome at the Bhubaneswar Airport. The event will be one of the biggest gatherings and a major public meeting in the state,” said BJP state president Manmohan Samal on Wednesday.

He also stated that further details on the event and other VVIP attendees will be shared soon by the party.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, during a press conference on Tuesday, said that his government has achieved several accomplishments since assuming power on June 12 last year. He noted that the BJP government commenced its efforts to fulfil the promises made to people on the very first cabinet meeting immediately after taking oath on the evening of June 12, 2024.

He also stated that providing effective governance and waging a fight against corruption stand out as the most significant accomplishments of his government during the past one year. Majhi also extended his congratulations to PM Modi as the Union Government successfully completed 11 years, celebrating the first anniversary of its third term.

Reflecting on the transformation brought by the Modi Government, CM Majhi stated, "The success of the Modi government, first sworn in on May 26, 2014, will be etched in history in golden letters. Instead of a corrupt, inefficient, and negative sentiment prevailing across the country, a light of hope emerged. Hon’ble Modi Ji has fulfilled the aspirations of the people."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor