PM Modi to attend martyrdom anniversary of ninth Sikh Guru in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, Nov 21 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, made a supreme sacrifice for the protection of humanity, religion, and the nation, a legacy that must be shared with every individual so that future generations could draw inspiration from this profound history.

To spread the message of the Guru’s penance, sacrifice and glorious heritage to the masses, the state government and the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee are commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Jyotisar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the event.

After the event, the Prime Minister will visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, which will be opened to tourists from India and abroad. He will also inaugurate Panchjanya in the same premises.

In addition, PM Modi will take part in the International Gita Mahotsav and participate in the Maha Aarti.

CM Saini told the media on Friday, after inspecting the Jyotisar venue in Kurukshetra district, said to commemorate the anniversary, four Nagar Kirtan Yatras are being organised across the state, passing through all districts of Haryana. These yatras will conclude here on November 24.

On November 25, a ‘samagam’ will be held here on the Shaheedi diwas with PM Modi attending as the chief guest. He said the Haryana state government is continuously working to promote the traditions, teachings, and sacrifices of the Gurus and other great personalities.

In this regard, the government celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev with great respect and reverence, and now the 350th Shaheedi diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur is also being commemorated.

Highlighting various initiatives undertaken by the government, he said it is the firm resolve of the state to spread awareness about the Gurus’ sacrifices and their unparalleled contributions to humanity so that future generations may draw guidance from these sacred inspirations.

--IANS

vg/dan

