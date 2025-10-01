PM Modi to attend RSS centenary celebrations in Delhi today

New Delhi, Oct 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the Chief Guest on Wednesday at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the event will begin at 10.30 a.m., during which the Prime Minister will unveil a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin to mark the occasion.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the Chief Guest on 1st October 2025...On this occasion, the Prime Minister will release a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the RSS’ contributions to the nation and will also address the gathering,” the press release stated.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS began as a volunteer-driven organisation committed to nurturing cultural awareness, discipline, and social responsibility among citizens. Over the past 100 years, the RSS has grown into one of India’s most influential socio-cultural organisations.

Describing the ideological vision of the organisation, the press release said, “RSS is a unique people-nurtured movement for national reconstruction. Its rise has been seen as a response to centuries of foreign rule, with its continuing growth attributed to the emotional resonance of its vision of India’s national glory, rooted in Dharma.”

A core focus of the Sangh, the release stated, is the formation of national character. “It seeks to instil devotion to the motherland, discipline, self-restraint, courage, and heroism,” it said, adding that the Sangh’s ultimate goal is “Sarvangeena Unnati (all-round development) of the nation".

In the past century, RSS and its affiliated organisations have made significant contributions in areas such as education, health, social welfare, and disaster relief. RSS volunteers have played key roles in response efforts during floods, earthquakes, cyclones, and other natural disasters, often serving on the frontlines of relief and rehabilitation.

The centenary event aims not only to celebrate the legacy of the organisation but also to recognise its continued role in shaping India’s cultural narrative and fostering unity across communities.

“The centenary celebrations not only honour the historical achievements of the RSS, but also highlight its enduring contributions to India’s cultural journey and its message of national unity,” the press release concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor