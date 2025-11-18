PM Modi to attend Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations at Puttaparthi tomorrow

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Sri Sathya Sai district on November 19.

Accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Prime Minister will visit the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi of Sri Sathya Sai Baba around 10 a.m. to offer his obeisance and pay respects.

Later, they will participate in the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The Prime Minister will release a commemorative coin and a set of stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Sathya Sai Baba. He will also address the gathering during the programme.

The Prime Minister will later travel to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 at around 1:30 p.m. He will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs. 18,000 crores to support 9 crore farmers across the country. PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Chief Minister Naidu, who is reaching Puttaparthi on Tuesday night, will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Puttaparthi airport at 9.25 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the schedule announced by the state government, both leaders visit Prasanti Nilayam and offer prayers at Sathya Sai Baba Mahasamadhi.

Later, both the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister will reach Hill View stadium and participate in Sathya Sai Baba's birth centenary celebrations.

After bidding farewell to the Prime Minister at Puttaparthi airport, the Chief Minister will reach Pendlimarri of Kamalapuram constituency in Kadapa district to participate in Annadata Sukheebhava second phase funds distribution programme.

Under Annadata Sukheebhava and PM Kisan scheme, each farmer will get Rs 7000. A total of 46,85,838 farmers across the state will benefit under the scheme with a distribution of Rs 3,135 crore.

Under both first and second instalments, the farmers will get a total of Rs 6,309.44 crore.

Later, the Chief Minister will interact with the cadre of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and reach Amaravati by Wednesday night.

