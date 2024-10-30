PM Modi to begin two-day Gujarat visit today, launch projects worth over Rs 280 crore

New Delhi, Oct 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 280 crore in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia on Wednesday. These projects aim to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area.

The Prime Minister is slated to launch these projects at around 5:30 p.m. Thereafter, at around 6 p.m., he will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 6.0. The theme for this year's programme is 'Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat'.

The 99th Common Foundation Course -- Aarambh 6.0 -- includes 653 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and three civil services of Bhutan.

Prime Minister Modi will begin the second day of his visit by offering a floral tribute at the Statue of Unity at around 7:15 a.m. After that, he will participate in the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebrations.

The Prime Minister will administer the 'Ekta Diwas' pledge and witness the 'Ekta Diwas Parade' which will comprise 16 marching contingents from nine states and one Union Territory police, four Central Armed Police Forces, NCC and a marching band. Special attractions include the 'Hell March' contingent of NSG, the daredevil show by BSF and CRPF women and men bikers, a show on Indian Martial Arts by BSF, a piped band show by school children, and the 'Surya Kiran' flypast by Indian Air Force, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor