PM Modi to celebrate 75th birthday with landmark welfare push in MP

Bhopal, Sep 17 On his 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark the occasion with a series of impactful initiatives during his visit to Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh.

At a grand public event, he will release an instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), directly crediting the accounts of over one million women beneficiaries.

The scheme, which supports pregnant and lactating mothers, continues to be a vital pillar in India's maternal health and welfare strategy.

Adding a symbolic and heartfelt touch to the celebrations, the Prime Minister will launch the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

As part of this initiative, he will gift a sapling to a woman from a self-help group, encouraging over 10,000 women to cultivate gardens named 'Maa Ki Bagiya'.

These gardens are envisioned as spaces of care, sustainability, and community bonding - honouring motherhood while promoting environmental stewardship.

Alongside medical care, awareness sessions on yoga, Ayurveda, and healthy living will be organised to promote holistic wellness across the state.

Nutrition camps will also be organised across the state to further strengthen the outreach, ensuring early detection and treatment of malnutrition-related illnesses.

Also, as a major boost to the textile sector, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for India's first PM Mitra Textile Park in Bhainsola village.

Spread across 2,158 acres, the park is set to transform Madhya Pradesh into a textile hub.

It is expected to attract significant investment and generate thousands of jobs, benefiting both rural and urban communities.

Through these initiatives, Prime Minister Modi's birthday will become more than a celebration - it is a day of empowerment, progress, and renewed commitment to inclusive development.

From supporting women and farmers to advancing healthcare and industry, Prime Minister Modi's visit to Dhar district reflected a vision of growth rooted in compassion and sustainability.

