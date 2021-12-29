PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet today
By ANI | Published: December 29, 2021 10:10 AM2021-12-29T10:10:34+5:302021-12-29T10:20:07+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers scheduled to be held here in the national capital on Wednesday.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor