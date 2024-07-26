PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday

New Delhi, July 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 9th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here. This year's theme is ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, with a central focus on making India a developed nation.

The Governing Council meeting will discuss the Approach Paper for the Vision Document on Viksit Bharat @2047. The meeting aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and State Governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions. The meeting will also see detailed deliberations on the role of states in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy with GDP crossing $5 trillion and aspirations to reach a $30 trillion economy by 2047. Achieving the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 will require a collaborative approach between the Centre and State governments. The 9th Governing Council Meeting aims to create a roadmap for this vision, fostering teamwork between the Centre and the States as ‘Team India’.

The Governing Council of NITI Aayog will also focus on the recommendations of the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held on December 27-29, 2023. Under the overarching theme of ‘Ease of Living’, recommendations were made during the third National Conference of Chief Secretaries on the following five key themes of drinking water, electricity, health, schooling and land and property

The Prime Minister is the Chairperson of NITI Aayog. Other attendees will include Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories, Union Ministers as Ex-officio Members and Special Invitees, and the Vice Chairman and Members of NITI Aayog.

