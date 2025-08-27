PM Modi to chair Union Cabinet meeting today

New Delhi, Aug 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday in New Delhi.

This high-level meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The last Cabinet meeting, held on August 8, was chaired by Prime Minister Modi and took place at 1 p.m. That session was convened in response to the steep hike in tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian exports.

The move by the US administration, led by President Donald Trump, raised total tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

The latest 25 per cent hike in tariffs was announced by President Trump, citing India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil as the main reason behind the punitive action.

This came on top of a previous 25 per cent tariff that had already taken effect on July 20.

The previous Cabinet meeting focused on evaluating the impact of these trade measures and exploring India's options to safeguard its economic interests amid escalating trade tensions.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi was on a two-day visit to his home state, Gujarat, where he inaugurated and flagged off the 'Made in India' e-Vitara, Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV).

The launch event was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Ono.

Marking a major milestone in India's push toward green mobility, PM Modi called it a “special day” in the country’s journey toward self-reliance.

He also announced that hybrid battery electrode production would soon begin at a new facility in Gujarat, boosting India's growing battery ecosystem.

The 'Made in India' e-Vitaras will be exported to over 100 countries, including key markets in Europe and Japan.

