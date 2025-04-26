PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters at 15th Rozgar Mela today

New Delhi, April 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youth in various government departments and organisations through video conferencing on Saturday as part of the 15th edition of the Rozgar Mela.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country and is in line with the Centre's commitment to placing the highest priority on employment generation.

This nationwide initiative aims to provide meaningful opportunities for youth empowerment and to enable them to contribute effectively to the country's progress.

The fresh recruits, selected from different parts of India, will join central government ministries and departments, including the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances and Pensions, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Railways, and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, among others.

Since the launch of the Rozgar Mela in October 2022, the Centre has offered over 10 lakh permanent government jobs. During the 14th edition of Rozgar Mela held in December last year, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that 71,000 job offers were distributed.

At the event, he noted that the job fairs were part of the government's broader vision to ensure employment is provided with full transparency and accountability.

Rozgar Mela, which began on October 22, 2022, with the distribution of 75,000 appointment letters in its first edition, marks a crucial step in the government's efforts to create robust employment avenues for the youth. The recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel was launched to facilitate employment generation and bridge the gap between job seekers and various government sectors.

The initiative is seen as a vital move to not only reduce unemployment but also empower young individuals to actively participate in India's growth story.

At the previous edition, PM Modi had also noted that India had entered into migration and employment agreements with 21 countries in recent years. These include nations such as Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Israel, Mauritius, the United Kingdom, and Italy, along with several Gulf countries.

