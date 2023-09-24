PM Modi to flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains in 11 states today

In a significant development aimed at improving railway connectivity across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate nine new Vande Bharat trains on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. via video conferencing. These state-of-the-art trains are expected to revolutionize travel experiences and promote tourism by connecting several religious and tourist destinations across 11 states.

The states set to benefit from this ambitious project include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gujarat, according to a press release from the PM Office.

The lineup of these Vande Bharat trains is impressive, including the Udaipur Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express, Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Vijayawada-Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express, Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express.

These Vande Bharat trains are anticipated to be the fastest on their respective routes, promising significant time savings for travelers. Compared to the current fastest trains, they boast remarkable time reductions ranging from 30 minutes to a remarkable 3 hours, offering a compelling reason for passengers to choose this advanced and efficient mode of transportation.