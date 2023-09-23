PM Modi to flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains on Sunday

New Delhi, Sep 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat trains on Sunday connecting religious and tourist destinations across 11 states.

The nine trains will provide faster connectivity across 11 states -- Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

The Prime Minister Modi will flag off the trains through video conferencing.

The new trains that will be flagged off are -- Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, Tirunelveli-Madurai - Chennai Vande Bharat Express, Hyderabad - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Vijayawada - Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express, Patna - Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, Rourkela - Bhubaneswar - Puri Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi - Howrah Vande Bharat Express and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express.

In a statement the government said that these nine trains will boost connectivity across 11 states namely Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

These Vande Bharat trains will be the fastest train along the routes of their operation and will help save considerable time of the passengers.

As compared to the current fastest train along the route, Rourkela- Bhubaneswar - Puri Vande Bharat Express and Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will be faster by about three hours; Hyderabad - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express by more than 2.5 hours; Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express by more than two hours; Ranchi - Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Patna - Howrah Vande Bharat Express and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express by about one hour; and Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express by about half an hour, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor