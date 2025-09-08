PM Modi to focus on modernisation at armed forces commanders’ meet in Kolkata on Sep 15

New Delhi, Sep 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate discussions on deeper integration of the Armed Forces and technological modernisation at the Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) 2025 in Kolkata, which he is scheduled to inaugurate on September 15, an official said on Monday.

The two-day conference on September 15 to 17 will see PM Modi steer deliberations seeking to further strengthen the Armed Forces, which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex Geo-Strategic landscape.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future,’ and it is expected to focus on Reforms, Transformation and Change and Operational Preparedness, said the Defence Ministry official in a statement.

The CCC is the apex-level brainstorming forum of the Armed Forces, bringing together the nation’s top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels.

Apart from PM Modi, the conference will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Minister of State for Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Defence Secretary, said the statement.

Secretaries from other Ministries are also likely to be present in addition to officers from the three Services and the Integrated Defence Staff.

The CCC 2025’s focus on Reforms, Transformation and Change and Operational Preparedness reflects the Armed Forces’ commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness.

Continuing with the tradition of inclusive engagement, the conference will feature interactive sessions with officers and personnel of various ranks from the Armed Forces, ensuring that field-level perspectives enrich the discussions at the highest level, it said.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh hailed PM Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor, saying that the action is not only a story of the valour of India’s Armed Forces, but also of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the innovation of the nation’s scientists and youth.

He expressed pride that the Armed Forces have swiftly adopted equipment developed indigenously by young innovators and Indian industries.

