PM Modi to inaugurate 28th Commonwealth Speakers’ Conference today

New Delhi, Jan 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on Thursday at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, within the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to an official press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The high-level international parliamentary conference will be chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and is expected to witness participation from 61 Speakers and Presiding Officers representing 42 Commonwealth countries, along with delegates from four semi-autonomous parliaments from across the globe.

The event underscores India’s growing role as a hub for parliamentary dialogue and democratic cooperation within the Commonwealth.

According to the PMO, “The Conference will deliberate on a wide range of contemporary parliamentary issues, including the role of Speakers and Presiding Officers in maintaining strong democratic institutions.”

The discussions will focus on strengthening parliamentary democracy at a time when legislatures worldwide are navigating rapid political, technological and social transformations.

Key themes at the conference will include the use of artificial intelligence in parliamentary functioning, the impact of social media on Members of Parliament, and the challenges and opportunities these digital tools present for democratic governance.

Delegates are also expected to explore innovative strategies to enhance public understanding of Parliament and encourage citizen participation beyond voting, reflecting a growing emphasis on inclusive and participatory democracy.

The PMO further noted that the conference will provide a global platform for Speakers and Presiding Officers to exchange best practices and experiences related to legislative procedures, parliamentary ethics, and institutional integrity.

The CSPOC is a prestigious forum within the Commonwealth parliamentary framework and is held periodically to strengthen cooperation among the legislatures of member nations. India’s hosting of the 28th edition highlights its commitment to democratic values and parliamentary traditions, the PMO added.

