PM Modi to inaugurate Agra Metro's 'priority corridor'

Agra, March 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a six km long Agra Metro Rail Service's 'priority corridor' between Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar on Wednesday.

With the launch, Agra will become the 21st city in the country and the sixth in Uttar Pradesh to join the metro rail network.

The metro service is poised to serve Agra's 26 lakh residents and approximately 60 lakh tourists visiting the city annually.

The Agra Metro comprises two corridors, totalling 29.4 km, which will connect major railway stations, bus depots, colleges, markets, and prominent tourist destinations, providing seamless integration for residents and tourists.

In Uttar Pradesh, metro rail services are already operational in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur. Now, Agra, the fourth most populous city in the state, is set to join the list.

The inauguration of the Agra Metro Rail Service reflects the nation's commitment to fostering sustainable urban development, improving connectivity, and enhancing the overall quality of life for its citizens, project officials said.

