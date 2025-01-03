PM Modi to Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stone for Multiple Development Projects in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the newly constructed flats for residents of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, on Friday, January 3. The visit is scheduled for around 12:10 p.m.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in the city at approximately 12:45 p.m. Modi will inaugurate 1,675 newly constructed flats for JJ cluster residents at Swabhiman Apartments and hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries. This marks the completion of the second successful In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The project aims to provide a better and healthier living environment to JJ cluster residents, equipped with proper amenities and facilities. For every Rs 25 lakh spent on constructing a flat, eligible beneficiaries contribute less than 7 per cent, including Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

In addition to the flats, Modi will inaugurate two urban redevelopment projects. The World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar will replace over 600 dilapidated quarters with commercial towers offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space. The project includes green building features such as a zero-discharge concept, solar energy generation, and rainwater harvesting systems.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the General Pool Residential Accommodation Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar. This project includes 28 towers housing over 2,500 residential units with modern amenities and eco-friendly features like rainwater harvesting and solar-powered waste compactors.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the CBSE's Integrated Office Complex in Dwarka, built at a cost of around Rs 300 crore. The complex includes offices, an auditorium, an advanced data center, and a comprehensive water management system. The building is designed according to the Platinum Rating standards of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Additionally, Modi will lay the foundation stone for three new projects at Delhi University, worth over Rs 600 crore. The projects include the Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi, the Western Campus at Dwarka, and the construction of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, which will offer state-of-the-art facilities for education.