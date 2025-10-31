PM Modi to inaugurate Chhattisgarh's cultural extravaganza with star-studded lineup tomorrow

Raipur, Oct 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rajat Mahotsav (Silver Jubilee) of Chhattisgarh's foundation day at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Commerce and Trade Complex on Saturday, launching a festival that blends the state's rich tribal heritage with national artistic brilliance under the theme of unity and cultural pride.

Chhattisgarh is all set to mark its silver jubilee with a grand five-day cultural extravaganza from November 1 to 5 in Nava Raipur, celebrating 25 years since the state's formation on November 1, 2000.

The main stage will come alive each evening with renowned artists from across India, including Hansraj Raghuvanshi, Aditya Narayan, Ankit Tiwari, Kailash Kher, and Bhoomi Trivedi, alongside local talents.

The festivities begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. with a performance by Aishwarya Pandit, followed by an 8 p.m. lineup featuring PC Lal Yadav, Aaru Sahu, Dushyant Harmukh, Nirmala Thakur, and Hansraj Raghuvanshi with his soulful bhajans.

On November 2, cultural programmes start at 6.30 p.m. with Sunil Tiwari, Jayshree Nair's Chinhari The Girl Band, and Padma Shri Domar Singh Kanwar’s Nacha Dal, leading into Aditya Narayan's headline performance at 9 p.m., filled with Bollywood hits.

The third day will showcase programmes, starting at 6 p.m. with Padma Shri Usha Barle, Rakesh Sharma, Sufi bhajans, and Kuleshwar Tamrakar's folk music, and at 9 p.m., Bhoomi Trivedi will present her vibrant melodies.

The fourth day, November 4, will begin at 6 p.m. with the Kala Kendra Raipur Band, Rekha Dewar, and Prakash Awasthi, followed by Ankit Tiwari at 9 p.m. delivering emotional chartbusters.

The festival concludes on November 5 with performances starting at 6 p.m. by Poonam Virat Tiwari and the Indira Kala Sangeet University ensemble, culminating in Kailash Kher's powerful Sufi-folk fusion at 9 p.m., followed by a spectacular aerial display by the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team.

Parallel to the main stage, the Shilpgram venue will host a daily celebration of grassroots artistry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor