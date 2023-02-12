PM Modi to inaugurate Dayanand Saraswati's 200th birth anniversary celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital on Sunday at 11 am.

Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Union Minister GK Reddy and MoS Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi will grace the occasion

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, born on February 12, 1824, was a social reformer who founded Arya Samaj in 1875 to counter the prevalent social inequities.

Arya Samaj has played a key role in the cultural and social awakening of the country through its emphasis on social reforms and education.

The government has been committed to celebrating the social reformers and important personalities, especially those whose contributions were not given their due yet on a pan-India scale.

From declaring the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Muda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to participating in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi has been leading such initiatives from the front.

.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor