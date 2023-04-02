PM Modi to inaugurate diamond jubilee celebrations of CBI tomorrow

New Delhi [India], April 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday at 12 noon at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office on Sunday.

During the programme, an Investiture Ceremony for recipients of the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of CBI will be held wherein the Prime Minister will confer medals to the awardees.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of CBI at Shillong, Pune and Nagpur. He will release a Postage Stamp and Commemorative Coin marking the Diamond Jubilee Celebration year of CBI. He will also launch the Twitter handle of CBI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated April 1, 1963.

On the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address party MPs in the Parliament on April 6.

BJP has asked all its MPs to remain present in Parliament on April 6.

"MPs will be asked to gather in Parliament at around 9:30 am and be present for the address to all party workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day," a top BJP source told .

Last year too the BJP had orgsed a similar event for their MPs in Parliament.

The day marks the BJP's 43rd foundation day and the party has orgsed various programmes right from the booth level.

"We have close to a year to go before the next general elections and the BJP is on the cusp of creating history by forming a government for the third time in a row. The address by our tallest leader will act as a guiding force and motivate us to give in our best in the years and months to come. We are looking forward to the 'margdarshan' by Modi ji on this auspicious occasion of our foundation day," a senior BJP official told .

April 6 is also the last day of the ongoing Budget Session which has been an absolute washout because of the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Hindenburg report on the Ad group and the BJP has been demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for his remarks on Savarkar and insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the tallest OBC leaders, in the UK.

