PM Modi to inaugurate Gurugram section of Dwarka Expressway on March 11

Gurugram, March 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Gurugram section of the Dwarka Expressway on March 11.

The expressway, spreads 18.9 kilometres in Gurugram and 10.1 kilometres in Delhi, from near the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram to Shivmurti in Mahipalpur, Delhi.

The project, worth Rs 9,000 crore, is expected to ease the traffic situation on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and other arterial roads.

In preparation for the inauguration, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has imposed restrictions on drone usage, invoking CrPC Section 144 for March 10 and 11.

To ensure security during the PM's visit on March 11, the use of drones (except for official purposes) will be prohibited, with violators facing consequences under IPC Section 188 for disobeying orders.

DCP (traffic), Virender Vij said during the PM’s rally, there would be a large number of vehicles near Antriksh Chowk on Monday.

Therefore, people going from Dwarka Cloverleaf towards IMT till 4 pm on Monday should use this road only if necessary.

“The Antriksh Chowk road will also be closed for some time keeping in view the crowd during the rally. On the other hand, the movement of heavy vehicles on the expressway will be prohibited on Sunday from 5:00 pm. During this period, all heavy vehicle drivers should use the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway (KMP) only,” read the traffic advisory.

Vehicles coming to the rally from Rewari, Narnaul and Dharuhera will turn left from Rampura Chowk and be directed towards the venue via Vatika Chowk in Gurugram.

The project is expected to provide much-needed relief to commuters who have been facing traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and other arterial roads.

