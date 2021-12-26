PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project on Dec 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur on December 28 to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1:30 pm.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), prior to this, PM Modi will also attend the 54th Convocation Ceremony of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur at around 11 am.

"Improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister. The inauguration of the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is yet another step in this direction. This completed 9 Km long section is from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel," it said.

PM Modi will also inspect the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

The entire length of the Metro Rail Project in Kanpur is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.

As per the PMO, the 356 Km long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum.

"Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over Rs 1500 crore. It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery," the PMO added.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest of the 54th Convocation of IIT Kanpur.

At the convocation, all the students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

The Prime Minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

( With inputs from ANI )

