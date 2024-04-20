PM Modi to inaugurate Lord Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav on Sunday

New Delhi, April 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav to commemorate the 2,550th anniversary of Lord Mahavir's nirvana on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti at the Bharat Mandapam here on Sunday.

Several prominent saints from the Jain community will grace the occasion and bless the congregation where PM Modi will also release a commemorative stamp and address the gathering.

Bhagwan Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankar, illuminated the path of peaceful co-existence and universal brotherhood through Jain principles like Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truthfulness), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity) and Aparigraha (non-attachment).

Jains celebrate five Kalyanak's (major events) of every Tirthankar, including Lord Mahavir: Chyavana/Garbha (Conception) Kalyanak; Janma (Birth) Kalyanak; Diksha (Renunciation) Kalyanak; Kevaljnana (Omniscience) Kalyanak; and Nirvana (Liberation/Ultimate Salvation) Kalyanak.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu in her message on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti urged everyone to spread love and harmony in the society and work with dedication for the development of the nation.

"On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to the Jain community. Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir – the epitome of non-violence and compassion," President Murmu said in her message.

"This festival gives us the message of love and peace. Lord Mahavir showed the path of non-violence, celibacy, truth, and renunciation for creating an ideal and civilised society. His teachings will always remain relevant for the welfare of mankind," she added.

