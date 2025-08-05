PM Modi to inaugurate M.S. Swaminathan Centenary global conference on Aug 7

New Delhi, Aug 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference, which will be held in New Delhi from August 7 to 9.

Themed “Evergreen Revolution - The Pathway to Bio happiness”, the conference will honour Prof. Swaminathan’s lifelong contributions to sustainable and equitable development.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the event to mark the birth centenary of Professor M.S. Swaminathan and release a commemorative coin and stamp issued by the Government of India in honour of the scientist.

Announcing the event at a press conference on Tuesday, Dr. M.L. Jat, Secretary (DARE) & Director General (ICAR), highlighted Prof. Swaminathan’s pivotal role in transforming India from a food-deficient to a food-surplus nation.

“Prof. Swaminathan was a brave son of India whose revolutionary leadership in agriculture reshaped the country's green landscape,” he added.

Dr. Jat also emphasised that the conference aims to carry forward Prof. Swaminathan’s legacy by framing the future roadmap for Indian agriculture, with a particular focus on enhancing women's participation in the sector.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chair, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), underscored the global significance of the conference and its role in shaping the future of sustainable agriculture worldwide.

The conference will serve as a global platform for scientists, policymakers, development professionals, and stakeholders to deliberate on advancing the principles of the ‘Evergreen Revolution’.

Key themes include ‘Conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity and natural resources’; ‘Climate-resilient and nutrition-sensitive agriculture’; ‘Inclusive and technology-driven livelihood solutions’ and ‘Youth, women, and community engagement in development’. This international forum will bring together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to advance the principles of the evergreen revolution

The event is a celebration of Prof. Swaminathan’s visionary leadership and a reaffirmation of the collective commitment to building a sustainable, equitable, and hunger-free world - an era rooted in the concept of Bio happiness.

Dr. C. Viswanathan, Joint Director (Research), ICAR-IARI, reflected on Prof. Swaminathan’s transformative impact on Indian agriculture.

