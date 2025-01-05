PM Modi to inaugurate New Jammu Railway Division tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various railway projects on Monday (January 6) at 12:30 p.m. via video conferencing.

In a key move to further boost connectivity in the region, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Jammu Railway Division. He will also inaugurate the Charlapalli New Terminal Station in Telangana and lay the foundation stone of the Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway.

Creation of the Jammu Railway Division, with 742.1 km comprising Pathankot - Jammu - Udhampur - Srinagar - Baramulla, Bhogpur Sirwal - Pathankot, Batala - Pathankot and Pathankot to Joginder Nagar sections, will significantly benefit Jammu and Kashmir and surrounding regions, fulfilling the long pending aspiration of the people and improving connectivity to other parts of India.

It will create employment opportunities, and infrastructure development, promote tourism and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region.

Charlapalli New Terminal Station in the Medchal-Malkajgiri District of Telangana has been developed as a new coaching terminal along with the provision of a second entry with a cost of around Rs 413 crore. This environment-friendly terminal, having good passenger amenities, will ease congestion on the existing coaching terminals in the city like Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway. It will improve connectivity in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and nearby areas and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore in Delhi. The key focus of projects is to enhance regional connectivity and ensure ease of travel.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a 13-kilometre stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, fulfilling the dream of millions of residents of the National Capital Region for a fast, safe and non-road mode of connectivity.

