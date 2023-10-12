PM Modi to inaugurate P20 summit tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) on Friday at Yashobhoomi here.

The summit is being hosted by Parliament of India under the broader framework of India’s G20 presidency.

In line with the theme of India's G20 Presidency, the theme of the 9th P20 summit is "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future."

The event will be attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries. The Pan-African Parliament will take part in the P20 summit for the first time after the African Union became a member of G20 at the New Delhi G20 leaders' summit on September 9 and 10.

The thematic sessions during this P20 Summit will focus on the following four subjects - Transformation in People’s Lives through Public Digital Platforms; Women-led development; Accelerating SDGs; and Sustainable Energy Transition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor