PM Modi to inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal in UP tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (December 25) on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and will inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow.

The event will be held at around 2:30 p.m., during which the Prime Minister will also address a public gathering on the occasion, according to the officials.

Driven by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the legacy of luminaries of independent India, according to the government, Rashtra Prerna Sthal will "serve as a tribute to the life, ideals, and enduring legacy of one of India's most revered statesmen, whose leadership left a profound impact on the nation's democratic, political, and developmental journey."

Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance.

Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 230 crore and spread across an expansive area of 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration.

The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life.

It also houses a state-of-the-art museum designed in the form of a lotus-shaped structure, spread over approximately 98,000 square feet.

The museum showcases India's national journey and the contributions of these visionary leaders through advanced digital and immersive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma and Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharakwal conducted an inspection of the site, noting the significant efforts that went into reclaiming the area.

Sharma highlighted that the park spans around 80-85 acres, much of which had previously been occupied by a large garbage dump, causing serious sanitation and environmental issues.

"Until about three years ago, more than one-third of this land was covered by a massive garbage dump, which caused serious problems for people passing through the area," Sharma said.

He added that around 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of waste were removed and 32 acres of land were successfully reclaimed, turning what was once a neglected and foul-smelling area into a sprawling national inspirational park.

The inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal marks an important step in preserving and promoting the ideals of selfless leadership and good governance, and is expected to serve as a source of inspiration for present and future generations.

