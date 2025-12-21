PM Modi to inaugurate Rashtriya Prerna Sthal on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary: UP Dy CM

Lucknow, Dec 21 Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lucknow on December 25 to inaugurate the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, a national inspirational site dedicated to great Indian leaders, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

During the visit, a large statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee will also be unveiled, commemorating the legacy of the former Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak said, “On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, PM Modi will arrive here to inaugurate the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, where a large statue of Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will also be unveiled.” The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the park is not just a tribute to national icons but also a symbol of civic transformation in the city.

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma and Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharakwal conducted an inspection of the site, noting the significant efforts that went into reclaiming the area.

Sharma highlighted that the park spans around 80-85 acres, much of which had previously been occupied by a large garbage dump, causing serious sanitation and environmental issues.

“Until about three years ago, more than one-third of this land was covered by a massive garbage dump, which caused serious problems for people passing through the area,” Sharma said.

He added that around 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of waste were removed and 32 acres of land were successfully reclaimed, turning what was once a neglected and foul-smelling area into a sprawling national inspirational park.

The Rashtriya Prerna Sthal has been developed with the intent of providing a serene and motivational environment for visitors while honouring India’s eminent leaders. The project reflects a blend of heritage preservation and urban redevelopment, aiming to inspire citizens and visitors alike.

Officials said the park features landscaped gardens, pathways, and statues that celebrate the contributions of these leaders. The inauguration by the Prime Minister on December 25 is expected to draw attention nationwide and highlight Uttar Pradesh’s efforts in creating spaces that combine historical remembrance with civic pride.

