PM Modi to inaugurate UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida tomorrow

Greater Noida, Sep 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Greater Noida on Thursday morning to inaugurate the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show.

The district administration and police have completed elaborate preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said a four-tier security cordon has been put in place, with special arrangements at district borders to prevent any lapses.

She said over 5,000 personnel, including traffic police, women police, intelligence units, special commandos, and paramilitary forces, have been deployed.

She added that tight security has also been ensured in and around the Expo Mart complex, the venue of the event. Drone cameras and CCTV will monitor all activities during the Prime Minister’s visit. Traffic diversions have been introduced to ease congestion, and dedicated parking zones have been created for visitors.

Aligned with the vision of Make in India, Vocal for Local, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the trade show is expected to draw participation from investors across all districts of Uttar Pradesh, as well as leading industrial houses and entrepreneurs from outside the state.

Officials hope the five-day event will generate fresh investment, create new employment opportunities, and further enhance Uttar Pradesh’s industrial profile. They said this year’s event is set to be bigger, bringing together thousands of exhibitors, global buyers, industry experts, policymakers, and business professionals under one roof.

The UP International Trade Show, which runs until September 29, aims to showcase the state’s industrial and investment potential.

Later in the day, PM Modi will visit Rajasthan’s Banswara to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

The highlight of the event will be the launch of the 2,800 MW Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project, which will play a crucial role in strengthening India's energy sector.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor