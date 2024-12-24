PM Modi to inaugurate various development projects in MP tomorrow

Bhopal, Dec 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects, including the Ken-Betwa river interlinking project.

The project will be inaugurated on the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during whose tenure this ambitious project was dreamt of.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Khajuraho airport at 1 p.m. and reach Chhatarpur to lay the foundation for the Ken-Betwa project for the Bundelkhand region.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Ken- Betwa river linking national project, the country's first such project under the national perspective plan.

This project will provide irrigation facilities to various districts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh benefitting lakhs of farmer families. It will also provide drinking water facilities, create employment opportunities and strengthen the rural economy.

PM Modi will release a commemorative stamp and coin marking the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Vajpayee.

He will also lay the foundation stone of 1153 Atal Gram Sushasan buildings, which will play an important role in the practical conduct of work and responsibilities of Gram Panchayats leading to good governance at the local level.

In line with his commitment to energy sufficiency and promoting green energy, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project in the Khandwa district. The project will reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the Government's mission of net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Preparations are in the last leg for PM Modi's visit. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, his cabinet colleagues and state BJP chief V. D. Sharma will reach Chhatarpur this evening to review the arrangements.

On Monday, the state government organised a mega event in Sagar, during which, several projects including the renovated Lakha Banjara Lake were inaugurated. On this occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present.

Notably, the Ken-Betwa project will transport excess water from the Ken River in Madhya Pradesh to the Betwa River in Uttar Pradesh to irrigate the drought-prone Bundelkhand region.

Earlier, CM Yadav said that the project will provide water for irrigation for over 8.1 lakh hectares in MP's Bundelkhand region and another 2.5 lakh hectares in Uttar Pradesh. The project will benefit Chhatarpur, Panna, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Sheopur, Damoh, Datia, Raisen, Vidisha and Sagar districts.

