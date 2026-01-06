PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot on Jan 11: Dy CM Sanghavi

Rajkot, Jan 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Saurashtra–Kutch region on January 11 at Marwadi University in Rajkot, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the Rajkot District Collector's Office, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi added the conference is expected to bring large-scale investments to Saurashtra and Kutch, further strengthening Gujarat's position as one of India's most attractive investment destinations.

He said that, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government is adopting a proactive approach to resolve issues faced by small and large industrialists on the spot, enabling them to expand operations and accelerate industrial growth.

As part of this effort, a coordination meeting with industrialists from Saurashtra–Kutch was held in Rajkot, along with group meetings involving various government departments.

Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi described Rajkot as Gujarat's growth engine in the manufacturing sector, adding that the city has significant potential to attract investments from across the country and abroad.

He noted that the first Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, held earlier in Mehsana, was organised successfully, paving the way for the Rajkot edition.

"Rajkot is progressing rapidly across manufacturing and other sectors. However, to ensure faster development and smoother functioning for traders, industrialists and manufacturers, this meeting was organised to directly understand and address their concerns," he said.

Highlighting the state's incentive-driven industrial ecosystem, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi said that Rs 956.51 crore in incentives has been distributed to 10,435 industrial units across Gujarat from Rajkot under various schemes.

"In addition, approval letters worth Rs 661.73 crore will be issued to 137 industrialists from Saurashtra–Kutch under schemes such as the Textile Incentive to Industries, Environmental Industrial Infrastructure Scheme, and initiatives for small industries," he added.

"Gujarat is the fastest state in the country when it comes to disbursing industrial incentives. The Industries Department is working round the clock to further speed up this process," he said.

Deputy Chief Mnister Sanghavi expressed confidence that Gujarat, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Patel, will continue to attract maximum investment in the coming years and move ahead on a sustained path of development with the cooperation of its citizens.

Meanwhile, Minister-in-Charge Jitu Vaghani welcomed the state government's approach of holding direct interactions with industrialists.

He said that entrepreneurs and traders play a vital role in strengthening the state's economy, and resolving their issues at the local level while addressing policy-related matters promptly at the state level is a commendable initiative.

Senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Jayanti Ravi, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines) Mamta Verma, MLAs Uday Kangad, Darshita Shah, Durlabh Dethariya, and Rajkot District Collector Om Prakash were present at the press conference.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor