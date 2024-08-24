PM Modi to interact with 11 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' in Jalgaon on Sunday

New Delhi, Aug 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday where he will interact with 11 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' virtually at a special programme, besides releasing a Community Investment Fund of Rs 2,500 crore, which will benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs).

The Prime Minister will also release bank loans worth Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2,35,400 SHGs, an official said.

PM Modi, during his interaction with the Lakhpati Didis, will also give them certificates.

On August 22, Union Minister for Rural Development, and Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had said that people from about 30,000 places across 34 states and Union Territories, including state capitals and district headquarters, will join the programme on Sunday through the virtual route.

Lakhpati Didis are women who earn Rs 1 lakh or more per annum.

These Lakhpati Didis have not only pulled their families out of poverty, but are also becoming role models for the rest of society, the Union Minister said.

"The Rural Development Ministry has already created 1 crore Lakhpati Didis. Now our target is to create 3 crore Lakhpati Didis in the next three years. It is heartening to note that one of these community resource persons has created 95 Lakhpati Didis," Shivraj Chouhan said.

He also explained that the Ministry has adopted a structured process to enable the SHG families to earn an annual income of Rs 1 lakh or more.

This includes capacitating National Resource Persons and developing Master Trainers in each state.

These Master Trainers further train the Community Resource Persons on business planning, financing, and convergence processes.

The cadre of 3 lakh Community Resource Persons, who have been specially trained in business planning and the skilling of SHG members, are doing a great service in this regard, the Minister added.

Some of these Community Resource Persons will also be facilitated on Sunday.

The Ministry of Rural Development has helped 15 lakh women become Lakhpati Didis during the first 100 days, which exceeded the 11 lakh target for the period, Shivraj Chouhan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor