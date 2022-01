PM Modi to interact with DMs of various districts tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with District Magistrates (DMs) of various districts on Sunday (January 22) at around 11 am, via video conferencing, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Accordig to the PMO, the Prime Minister will take direct feedback about the progress and present status of the implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts. The interaction will help review the performance and ascertain the challenges that are being faced, added the PMO's statement.

It is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders, stated the PMO.

As per the PMO, under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth and development across the country. This is in line with the commitment of the Government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor