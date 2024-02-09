PM Modi to launch BJP's campaign for LS polls from MP's Jhabua on Feb 11

Bhopal, Feb 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch BJP's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from tribal-dominated Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday by addressing a rally.

PM Modi will begin the poll campaign from Jhabua for 29 parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh, which the saffron party has almost swept during the last two consecutive elections -- 2014 (27) and 2019 (28).

As the BJP is eyeing a third term of the Modi government, it is looking to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the election.

State BJP President V. D. Sharma said on Friday that PM Modi will be addressing a mega rally of tribals in Jhabua on Sunday.

"A large number of people from tribal communities across Madhya Pradesh will attend PM Modi's rally on Sunday. The State BJP unit has been preparing for the mega rally, which will mark the beginning of the party's campaign for the Lok Sabha election," Sharma added.

As many as 47 of the total 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

In the Assembly election held in November last year, the BJP secured a resounding victory by winning 163 seats, however, it bagged only 27 and lost the election on 20 tribal seats in Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, to launch BJP's election campaign from a tribal dominated region and addressing a huge gathering of the community seems to be a strategic plan of PM Modi.

However, it’s not the first time Modi's visit will be focused on tribals in Madhya Pradesh. He had begun BJP's poll campaign from the most deprived community three years ago with organising the first –'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in Bhopal on November 15, 2021, when he had announced as many as 18 schemes only for the tribal community.

Even during the campaign for the state Assembly election in November last year, Modi had addressed several rallies in tribal-dominated regions, and a 'Khat Sabha' was also organised in Shahdol on July 27.

