PM Modi to launch National Natural Farming Mission from Delhi today

New Delhi, Aug 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Natural Farming Mission (NNFM) on Saturday at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) campus in Pusa, New Delhi.

The much-anticipated initiative aims to revolutionise Indian agriculture by promoting sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices, while reducing input costs for farmers and enhancing soil health.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the launch during a press briefing on Thursday following a high-level video conference with state agriculture ministers. “Prime Minister Modi will launch the National Natural Farming Mission at ICAR in Pusa (Delhi) on August 23,” he stated, underlining the Centre’s commitment to environmentally responsible agricultural development.

The launch is part of a broader national strategy aimed at positioning India as a global leader in sustainable agriculture.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research, in coordination with state governments, has been making extensive preparations for the launch. The goal is not only to scale up natural farming practices nationwide but also to make a meaningful contribution to global efforts to protect the environment and combat climate change.

The National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) was approved by the Union Cabinet on November 25, 2024. It is being implemented as a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme up to the end of the 15th Finance Commission cycle (2025–26). The mission focuses on scientifically backed approaches to natural farming that improve soil fertility, reduce dependency on chemical inputs, and enhance the overall climate resilience of agriculture.

In addition, as part of the broader agricultural development push, the government will run the “Developed Agriculture Sankalp Abhiyan” from October 3 to October 18 during the upcoming Rabi season. The campaign, themed as “Vijay Parv”, will aim to further amplify the mission’s message and bring farmers, researchers, and policymakers together in a coordinated national effort.

With increasing concerns over climate change, environmental degradation, and the health impacts of pesticide use, the NNFM represents a timely and transformative step toward a greener, healthier, and more resilient future for Indian agriculture.

